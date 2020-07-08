Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the 12th Science results today at 4 pm, according to a NDTV report. The results will release on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can check the results by using the roll numbers mentioned in their Class 12 admit cards.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the date and time of RBSE 2020 Science 12th results on Twitter.

In 2019, 2,57,719 students appeared for the 12th Science exam. The pass percentage in the RBSE 12th for Science was 92.88% last year, the NDTV report adds.

How to check RBSE 2020 12th Science results

1. Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

2. Fill roll number and other required details

3. Submit and view RBSE 2020 12th Science results

Students can also get their results from private portals like ndiaresults.com or examresults.net. But they are advised to cross-check their results from the official websites.

The RBSE is yet to decide on the date of 12th Arts and Commerce results. The RBSE 12th exams were scheduled from March 5 to April 4. They could not be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which lead to the postponement of the few remaining exams. The remaining exams were held from June 18 to June 30.