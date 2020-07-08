The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Class 10 results have been released today. The results can be accessed on the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. HRD Minister of Jharkhand Jagarnath Mahto announced the results.

A total of 3.85 lakh students appeared for the JAC 2020 Class 10 exams with a pass percentage of 75.01%. Boys have outperformed girls in JAC 2020 Class 10 results, according to NDTV. It was similar in 2019. The pass percentage for boys this year is 75.88% and the same for girls is 74.25%.

While the JAC Class 10 exams finished as per schedule in February, the evaluation process of the answer sheets got delayed due to the India-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The JAC 10th results will also be available in private portals such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, the students are advised to cross-check their results with the official websites for authentication.

In 2019, a total of 4.38 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams, according to HT. and the pass percentage was 70.77%. The pass percentage of boys was 72.99%, while for the girls the pass percentage was 68.67%.

How to check JAC 2020 10th results:

1. Visit the official websites - jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. Click on the link for Jharkhand Class 10 results

3. Insert the roll numbers and other required details in the spaces provided

4. Submit and view the JAC Class 10 results