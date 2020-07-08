The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Class 12 Science results today at 4 pm on its official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Class 12 exams were concluded in June 2020. Students can check the results by using the roll numbers mentioned in their Class 12 admit cards.

This year, 11,79,830 students had registered for the RBSE Class 12 exams in Rajasthan, according to NDTV. More than 2.3 lakh students appeared in the Science exams in 2020, but it is 30,000 fewer than in 2019.

In 2019, 2,57,719 students appeared for the 12th Science exam. The pass percentage in the RBSE 12th for Science was 92.88% last year, the NDTV report adds.

How to check RBSE 2020 12th Science results

1. Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

2. Fill roll number and other required details

3. Submit and view RBSE 2020 12th Science results

Students can also get their results from private portals like ndiaresults.com or examresults.net. But they are advised to cross-check their results from the official websites.