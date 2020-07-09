Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued new syllabi for the academic calendar 2020-21. The circular issued by the board said that the move was necessitated due to the loss in classroom teaching due to the COVID-19 and thus the board has decided to revise the syllabi for classes IX-XII for the academic session 2020-21.

The circular said, “The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts.”

Here is the direct link to check the revised syllabus for CBSE for 2020-2021.

The board had informed earlier that the rationalising the syllabus was under consideration on the direction of the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The ministry had asked the CBSE to reduce the syllabus for Class 9 to Class 12 by up to 30% for this academic year to make up for the academic loss caused by the pandemic.

The CBSE issued a clarification on Wednesday that the reduction of syllabus was a one-time measure. The clarification was issued after the board faced a lot of criticism for dropping chapters related to democracy and diversity, demonitisation, nationalism, secularism, growth of local government.

Rationalization of syllabus up to 30% undertaken for nearly 190 subjects of class 9th to 12th for academic purposes for session 2020-21 as a one time measure only: CBSE on reports of it leaving out topics such as federalism, nationalism & secularism from Class 11 books pic.twitter.com/qsTGVs5WRY — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

CBSE clarified that the topics which are being mentioned as dropped are either being covered by the rationalised syllabus or in alternative academic calendar of NCERT.

Education institutions in India have been closed since the month of March and even before the imposition of the countrywide lockdown on March 25. All of them will remain closed till July 31, though some institutions are conducting classes through online mode.

CBSE had to postpone its exams scheduled to be conducted after March 18 which was later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The CBSE 10th and 12th result is expected to be declared around July 15. The subjects which were not able to be conducted will be graded based on internal assessment.