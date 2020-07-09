BITSAT 2020 exams dates have been postponed once again. The exam was slated to be conducted from August 6 to August 10 but now has been postponed until further notice. More details regarding the exam will be released in the near future on the official website, bitsadmission.com.

The official announcement said, “Keeping in view the current situation, BITSAT-2020 dates have been postponed. Revised dates and related deadlines will be announced soon. Pl. stay tuned.”

BITSAT 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted from May 16 to May 25; however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the exams were postponed for August. Now the exam has been postponed once again.

BITSAT-2020 is a CBT test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam will be of 3-hour duration testing students on Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency, Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics/Biology.

BITS Pilani is a deemed university offering offering degree programmes in Engineering, Sciences, Technology, Pharmacy, Management and Humanities. The institute has three campuses across India and one in Dubai.