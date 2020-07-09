National Testing Agency (NTA) will review the impact of COVID-19 disruption on the academic calendar and its effect on JEE Main January 2021 examination and NEET UG 2021 examination, reports Times of India. The review will be conducted once the schools are allowed to reopen for the 2020-21 academic session.

The review of the exams are necessary as the schools have remained shut since mid-March and it is yet to be seen how it is going to impact the school curriculum and examination for the year, adds the report.

An HRD Ministry official said to TOI, “NTA will take a call depending on the prevailing situation after the schools reopen. The agency will also have to take in to consideration Board exams, specially of CBSE and whether the 2021 Board exam can be conducted in February.”

The official added that any further postponement of reopening of schools might disrupt the NEET UG 2020 exam as well which generally is conducted in the first week of May, along with CMAT 2020, GPAT 2020, and UGC NET December 2020.

NTA took over conducting the JEE Main and NEET UG examination since 2018-19 and had converted the JEE Main as twice-in-a-year exam. Students had an option to participate in either one or both the exams and the best score would be considered for admission purposes.

All the educational institutions have remained closed since March 16. While schools have switched to online classes, there are a great number of students who are not able to fully participate in these classes due to the lack of internet or communication devices. Schools and other educational institutions will remain shut at least until July 31, which might be extended depending on the COVID-19 situation.