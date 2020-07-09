Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Assistant Engineer preliminary exam.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from July 13 to July 17.

The notification of the postponement was issued on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The notification can be accessed on this direct link.

The admit card for the exam was to be released on July 8 on bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in.

The commission has not given any future date for the exam and candidates must visit the website regularly for regular updates.