Telangana government has decided to cancel the 2020 supplementary examination for 2nd year Intermediate class this year, reports Times of India.

The report says that all the 1.47 lakh students who were eligible to appear for the 2nd year supplementary examination are now declared as pass. The mark memo will be issued by July 31.

The report does not cite any reasons or sources for the information. One can assume that this is due to the rapidly evolving and rising number of cases with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had declared the Intermediate 2020 results on June 18 for both 1st and 2nd year. The 1st year Intermediate students scored a pass percentage of 60.01% and 2nd year students managed 68.86%.

The pass percentage for girls in 2nd year Inter exam was 75.15% versus 62.1% for boys. For 1st year, the pass percentage for girls was 67.47% versus 52.3% for boys.