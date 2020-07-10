Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that a letter stating that Class 12 and Class 10 results were to be declared on July 11 and 13 respectively as fake. Students who appeared for the 10th and 12th examinations had received a notice on the WhatsApp groups of several teachers, students and parents of the same on Thursday, reports TOI.

The letter, which had the fake signature of the CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, was later declared as fake by the authorities. The fake letter stated that CBSE would release the 12th results on July 11 at 4 pm, and the 10th results on July 13 also at 4 pm. The notice also mentioned the website the students can check their results.

The interesting point to note was that the letter not only started making noise on the student WhatsApp groups but also the teachers’ and parents’ groups. But, the CBSE authorities were quick to quash the rumours and announce it was fake.

The TOI report further adds that a letter signed by the CBSE secretary was issued with the heading “fake news alert”. The letter mentioned, “it has come to the notice of the board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board result of 2020. It is hereby clarified that the board has not yet announced the result dates and public is hereby advice to await for the announcement on the official CBSE website or social media account”.

Prayagraj regional officer of CBSE, Sweta Arora, said, “we have already said it on our website that the letter was fake and parents and students should be very alert with such news, we are in the final process of preparing the results which would be announced before July 15”.