The Haryana government has announced to reduce the syllabus from Class 9 to Class 12 for the 2020-21 academic session. The move has been done so to make up for the loss of time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports NDTV.

State Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the Haryana government has told the Board of School Education to set up a team in coordination with the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Gurgaon, to work out the formalities for it.

“In order to reduce mental pressure on students, the state government has decided to curtail the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in schools affiliated with the Board of School Education Haryana following the pattern of CBSE,” the education minister said, according to HT.

After receiving a query, Pal told reporters in Yamunanagar that if the coronavirus situation continues to cause disruption and the schools are unable to open in the coming weeks, the Haryana state government may have to contemplate giving tablets/computers to students from Class 9 to 12 of the government schools.

Pal added that if any such decision was to be taken it will be after keeping the state’s economic situation in view. He also said schools will continue to remain closed across the state during the coronavirus lockdown due to which regular classes could not be held, the NDTV report added.

However, the minister said the syllabus that has been taught online should also be included in the syllabus for the students.