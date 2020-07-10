The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2020 has been cancelled. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the decision in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports NDTV. The admissions for the Engineering programmes will be given on the basis of the students’ Class 12 results.

An official statement said, “conducting VITEEE 2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE 2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 or Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.”

VIT will also consider student scores of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The statement added, “those who scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage. The forms for providing the marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided in the VIT Website ‘www.vit.ac.in,’”.

VIT has asked the students to update their VITEEE 2020 application forms with Class 12 exam marks, the NDTV report added. If the board exam results are not declared, students can upload their marks after the results are announced, the institute said.

VIT has also informed the students that they can communicate with the institute on their toll-free number: 1800-102-0536, email: ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp: 9566656755 for any clarification needed.