The Department of Pre-University, Karnataka, will be declaring the Pre-University Certificate II or 2nd PUC examination result today, July 14. The result will be declared at around 11.30 pm, according to reports, and will be available on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in.

The PUC examination schedule was disrupted this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in March and April but it was postponed and was held in the month of June and now the result will be released.

The official result website has already been updated with the information that the result will be announced today; however, no specific timing has been mentioned.

In 2019, the result for the 2nd PUC was declared on April 15, 2019. The students that year had managed to score a pass percentage of 61.73%. Udipi topped the list of districts pass percentage-wise.

How to check 2020 Karnataka PUC result: