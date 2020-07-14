Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court that it has scheduled to conduct the 2020 Open Book examination (OBE) from August 17, reports Times of India. The exam will be conducted for the final year students of all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses including the School of Open Learning (SOL), adds the report.

In an affidavit filed by the university, it said that the exams will be conducted from August 17 to September 8. For students who are unable to appear for the exam, the university will conduct an additional phase of the exam through online or offline mode or through a blended mechanism, adds the report.

The university has also said that that it will conduct two phases of mock test for the OBE so that students can get familiarised with the process. The first phase of the mock test will be conducted from July 31 to August 4 and the second phase from August 8 to August 12.

With regard to the results, the university said that it will try to declare the results as quickly as possible. The evaluation process will begin in the first week of September and the result will start getting declared from the first week of October, reports TOI.

The affidavit was filed in response to the Delhi High Court’s order for the university to draw a plan for the Open Book exam. The Court was hearing a batch of petition seeking for the university to cancel its examination this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University’s OBE exam was scheduled to begin from July 10 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been a lot of protests against the university’s decision to conduct the exam in the pandemic scenario,.