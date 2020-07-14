Andhra Pradesh government has postponed all the Common Entrance Test (CETs) including the EAMCET 2020 examination this year, reports NDTV. The exams will now be conducted in the third week of September, details of which will be released in the future.

The report says, “After a review of the situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that the CETs be postponed and, accordingly, we have decided to hold them in the third week of September. Fresh dates for these entrance examinations will be announced later,” said Education Minister A Suresh.

APSCHE conducts various entrance exams for admissions to various professional colleges and institutions in the state which includes AP EAMCET, AP LAWCET, AP EdCET, AP ECET, AP ICET, AP PGECET, and AP PECET.

Students and candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website of AP SCHE for further updates and timetable for the postponed examinations.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 31,000 figure on Monday with more than 360 deaths. The nationwide figure crossed the 9 lakh figure on Monday with more than 23,700 deaths.