West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamta Bannerjee, announced today that the 2020 Madhyamik result will be declared tomorrow, July 15, and the 12th class result will come out on July 17, reports Times of India.

Once these results are declared, they can be accessed on the official results website of the state, wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had declared the 10th or Madhyamik exam result in 2019 on May 21. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WCHSE) had declared the 12th result on May 27, 2019.

The Madhyamik students in 2019 had scored a pass percentage of 86.07%. Meanwhile the 12th students managed to get a pass percentage of 86.92%.

This year the results have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The exam schedule and the evaluation process were disrupted due to the pandemic

How to check WB 10th and 12th results: