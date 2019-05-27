West Bengal 2019 12th result declared: Live updates
The result for West Bengal 12th exam 2019 has been announced today at wbresults.nic.in. The pass percentage this year is at 86.92 percent.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the 12th class result today. The results are available at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. The pass percentage for West Bengal 12th exam is at 86.72 percent. The result announcement was confirmed via a report by NDTV.
Live updates
11.30 am: Shovan Mondal, Rajashree Barman has secured the top position in the Class 12 examinations. Rakesh Dey has secured the first position in the Humanities stream. Rakesh has got a total 492 marks, Indian Express reported.
11.06 am: The result link for WB 12th exam 2019 is now available on wbresults.nic.in and candidates can check the scores using roll number and registration number. Here is the direct link to the results page.
10.57 am: The WBCHSE website is currently responding at slow pace, possibly due to the high inflow of students rushing to check their 12th result. However, candidates are advised to not panic and check the result in some time. Also, here is the direct link to West Bengal 12th result page.
Results Declared
10.55 am: A total of 7, 90,000 students registered and 7,77,000 students appeared for the exam. There are 137 students in top ten in HS exam this year. The result will be available on the website after 11 am.
10.50 am: WBCHSE has declared the result for Class 12th exam 2019. The pass percentage for West Bengal 12th result is at 86.72 percent, NDTV reported.
10.40 am: The West Bengal Uchha Madhyamik Result 2019 can be received as a phone SMS. Type WB12 Your ROLL NUMBER and send it 56263. Check your phone for incoming SMS containing WBCHSE Uchha Madyamik Result 2019.
10.26 am: Around 8 lakh students have appeared for the Uccha Madhyamik examination this year from the state and the exam was conducted in the months of March and April, and now the result is being declared.
10.15 am: In 2018, the Council had declared the 12th class result on June 8th. This year the result is being released at least 12 days before the previous year. In 2018, the students had managed to secure a pass percentage of 83.75 percent.
10.10 am: In addition to the official websites, students can also check their West Bengal HS 12th results on third-party websites such as exametc.com and indiaresults.com.