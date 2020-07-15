West Bengal 2020 Madhyamik result declared: Live Updates
The result is expected to be announced at 10.30 am but was delayed by a few minutes.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared 10th or Madhyamik examination result for the year 2020 today, July 15. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once it is declared, on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.
The result was expected to be announced at around 10.30 am but was delayed by a few minutes. All the students can now check the result on the official website where the link has been activated.
The students have scored a pass percentage of 86.34% this year which is a statistically insignificant increase compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 86.07%.
Chief Minister Mamta Bannerjee had announced yesterday that the Madhyamik result will be coming out today and the 12th result will be declared on July 17.
How to check WB 10th and 12th results:
- Visit the West Bengal results website.
- Once the result is declared, a link will get activated. Click on it.
- Enter the required details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.
Live updates
10.47 am: The pass percentage in 2019 was 86.07% and thus it is not a statistically significantly increase compared to 2019. The result in 2019 was declared on May 21.
10.42 am: The mark sheets for the exam will be distributed in the respective schools on July 22 and July 23, adds the TOI report.
10.41 am: Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the exam and around 8.4 lakh students have cleared the exam.
10.40 am: The students have registered a pass percentage of 86.34% this year, reports Times of India.
10.35 am: The WB Madhyamik exam result has been declared. Here is the direct link to check the result.
10.34 am: All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once it is declared, on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.
10.33 am: The result for the WB Madhyamik exam will be coming out now any time. The official time for the result was 10.30 am.