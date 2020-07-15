10.47 am: The pass percentage in 2019 was 86.07% and thus it is not a statistically significantly increase compared to 2019. The result in 2019 was declared on May 21.

10.42 am: The mark sheets for the exam will be distributed in the respective schools on July 22 and July 23, adds the TOI report.

10.41 am: Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the exam and around 8.4 lakh students have cleared the exam.

10.40 am: The students have registered a pass percentage of 86.34% this year, reports Times of India.

10.35 am: The WB Madhyamik exam result has been declared. Here is the direct link to check the result.

10.34 am: All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result, once it is declared, on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

10.33 am: The result for the WB Madhyamik exam will be coming out now any time. The official time for the result was 10.30 am.