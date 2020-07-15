Kerala DHSE 12th result to be declared soon at keralaresults.nic.in: Live Updates
The result will be available on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in
Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will be declaring the state’s 12th or Plus Two examination result today at around 2.00 pm.
Once the DHSE declares the result, it can be accessed at various official websites, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in, will host the results.
How to check Kerala Plus Two DHSE 2020 results online (once declared):
- Visit the official results website: keralaresults.nic.in
- Click on the link of DHSE result 2020 or VHSE result 2020, whichever is relevant.
- Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.
- Students will be able to see and download their results.
Live updates
1.56 pm: The result is expected to be declared any moment now.
1.49 pm: This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were held in May month.
1.47 pm: In 2019, the Plus Two results were declared on May 8 and students had scored a pass percentage of 83.44%
1.46 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result one it is declared.
1.43 pm: The result will be declared on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
1.42 pm: Kerala DHSE is expected to declare the 12th or Plus Two examination result for 2020 at around 2.00 pm.