1.56 pm: The result is expected to be declared any moment now.

1.49 pm: This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but a few subjects had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The exams for these subjects were held in May month.

1.47 pm: In 2019, the Plus Two results were declared on May 8 and students had scored a pass percentage of 83.44%

1.46 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result one it is declared.

1.43 pm: The result will be declared on the official website, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

1.42 pm: Kerala DHSE is expected to declare the 12th or Plus Two examination result for 2020 at around 2.00 pm.