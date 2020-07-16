DGE Tamil Nadu has declared the Plus Two or 12th examination result for the year 2020 today, according to Times of India. The result link has not been activated yet but is expected to be available soon. All students can check the result on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

More details regarding the result is expected to be available soon. Currently the website says, “HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results - Await for Details”.

In 2019, the board had declared the result on April 19th. The pass percentage for the exam was 91.3%. Girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.

How to check TN 12th result: