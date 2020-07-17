Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the 12th or HSE 2020 examination result today at around 1.30 pm. The result can be accessed on the official results website, manresults.nic.in.

The pass percentage this year for the COHSEM 12th examination is 86%, according to NDTV. The pass percentage was best in Imphal West district with 88.93% students clearing the exam, adds the report.

Here is the direct link to access the Manipur 12th result.

Archana Hijam topped the Science stream this year with 97%, Justina Yendrembam topped the Commerce stream with 89.6%, and Khomdram Menaka Devi topped the Science stream with 92.8%, adds the report.

How to check Manipur 12th result: