Haryana Open Schooling (HOS) has declared the 10th class result for the year 2020 on July 17, 2020. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, bseh.org.in.

A mere 17.5% of students have managed to pass the examination this year, according to NDTV. All the remaining students will have to appear for the exam in the next session in an attempt to clear the exam.

NDTV also reported that around 11 thousand students had attempted the examination this year for the HOS 10th class. The board is yet to make an announcement regarding the HOS 12th examination result date.

How to check BSEH HOS 10th result: