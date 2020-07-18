COMEDK has once again postponed the 2020 UGET examination. The new dates for the examination will be announced in due course, said the notification.

The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted on May 10 which was later postponed for August 1. However, due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country and also in the state of Karnataka, the decision to postpone the exam was taken.

The notification said, “This matter was discussed in detail and it has been decided that the health of the applicants is of the utmost importance and the same cannot be taken lightly.”

The notification said that the organisation has received a lot of representations from candidates that they will not be able to attend the examination due to the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in several parts of the country.

Here is the direct link to access the COMEDK exam postponement notification.

The Consortium has suggested students and candidates to keep checking the official websites, comedk.org, for latest updates and new exam dates.