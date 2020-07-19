Calicut University of Science and Technology has cancelled the 2020 CUSAT CAT examination scheduled to conducted in July. In a notification released on Saturday on the official website, cusat.ac.in, the university said that further updates regarding the exam will be provided soon.

The CUSAT CAT exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 27 and July 28. The exam is conducted for admissions to the university for various courses.

The notification said, “Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 scheduled on 27th and 28th of July 2020 is cancelled. Further notification on the matter will be issued later.”

The reason for the cancellation was not mentioned; however, most probably it is due to the COVID-19 situation in the state and across the country.

Students are suggested to keep visiting the official website regularly for further updates regarding the examination.

The University offers 137 different academic programs including 48 M. Sc and 42 M. Tech. and 16 B. Tech, and various other postgraduate, graduate, diploma and certificate programmes.