Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will released the admission ticket or admit card for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) at 11.00 today, July 20, 2020. All the students who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

The admit card was issued on Sunday, July 19; however, due to server issues the link to download was deactivated. Now the website states that the link will get reactivated at 11.00 am today. The link to download the admit card will be activated on this page.

Earlier in the month, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan had assured that the exams will be conducted as per the schedule on July 30 and July 31.

The exam is generally conducted in the months of April or May but this year it has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. There were a lot of questions among students whether the exam will be postponed further

Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka. The courses include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses.

How to use K-CET admit card: