Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has released the answer keys for the KEAM 2020 examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can access the answer keys and if needed raise objections against the answers, according to a notification released on the website. The last day to submit the objection is July 25.

The notice said that the complaints against the answer keys “be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/-per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 25.07.2020, 5.00 pm.”

Here are the direct links to download the KEAM 2020 answer keys.

Paper 1

Paper 2

The notification for the KEAM 2020 answer keys an be accessed in this direct link.

Kerala Engineer/Pharmacy Entrance Examination or KEAM was conducted on July 16. The exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering colleges in the state and was conducted throughout state and in Mumbai, Delhi, and Dubai.