Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will activate the link for applicants of 2020 Civil Services Preliminary exam and Indian Forest Services to change their exam centre from today, July 20. This is the second phase where this process will be conducted and the last day to apply for a change is July 24.

This is the first time the Commission will be giving this option as many candidates had requested the Commission for an option to change their centres due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The link will get activated on the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The process is expected to begin in the evening hours on the official website.

The Commission had informed on July 1 that request to change of centre will be considered on first-come-first-serve basis and once the capacity for a centre is reached, the same will be frozen. The first phase of the process was conducted from July 7 to July 13.

The Commission will give candidates another chance to withdraw their applications for Civil Services or IFS examination this year. The link to withdraw the applications will be active from August 1 to August 6.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services examination for various positions including Indian police service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) among others. Both the exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 4, 2020 based on the revised calendar issued by the UPSC on June 5.