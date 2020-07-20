Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam 2020 examination has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The exam was scheduled to be conducted in August. The new dates will be revealed in the future.

The information regarding the postponement was shared by Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in a tweet. The tweet said, “GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course.”

GS/VS Exam. in A.P. - It is to inform all concerned that due to COVID-19, GS/VS Recruitment Exams. are NOT being conducted in 2nd week of August 2020 as announced earlier. Fresh dates/schedule will be announced in due course. — Gopal Krishna Dwivedi (@gkd600) July 19, 2020

The notification for the AP Grama Sachivayalam was released in January 2020 for 16.207 vacancies. The exam is conducted for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh among others.

The state has witnessed a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days with more than 5000 cases recorded on Sunday, July 19. The state is the fifth most affected state with the total number of cases crossing the 49,600 mark on Sunday and a total number of 642 deaths.