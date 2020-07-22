Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised schedule for all the future examinations on July 21, 2020. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for any of the SSC exams can check the schedule on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019 for the remaining candidates from October 12 to October 26. The JE 2019 Paper I examination will be conducted from October 27 to October 30 and CGL 2019 Tier II exam from November 2 to November 5,

The schedule has details on Phase VIII Selection 2020, Grade C and Grade D Steno 2019, 2020 Hindi Translator and Pradhaypak recruitment, SI at Delhi Police and CAPF 2020, and Constable in Delhi Police exams. All the exams are scheduled to be conducted from October to December 202.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC calenadar.

The Commission had to postpone these exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. The Commission has clarified in the notification, “The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Candidates are also suggested to visit hte official website, ssc.nic.in, regularly for latest updates regarding the examiantions.