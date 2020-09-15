Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will be releasing the Assam CEE 2020 exam admit card today, September 15. All the students who had appeared for the exam can download the admit card from the official websites, astu.ac.in and formonline.net/ASTU2020.

The CEE exam in the state had been postponed. Now the Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2020 will be conducted on September 20.

The exam will be an offline examination with OMR-based questions and will be conducted on September 20 from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. The result for the Assam CEE exam can be expected before September 30.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering institutions in the state. The exam was initially scheduled for August 2 but is postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Students are suggested to keep visiting the official websites for latest updates or contact the helpline numbers 08472880277, 09769199421, 09619452109.

How to download the Assam CEE 2020 exam admit card: