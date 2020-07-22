Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the 2020 Combined Medical Services Exam (CMSE) notification today, July 22. The notification will be released on the official website, upsc.gov.in, and the application process will be conducted on upsconline.nic.in.

The information is based on the calendar released by the Commission on July 14. Based on the calendar, the last day to apply for the CMSE exam will be August 11. The exam will be conducted on October 22, 2020.

The CMSE 2020 notification was initially scheduled to be released on April 8 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. CMSE examination is conducted annually for recruitment of MBBS doctors.

The CMSE recruitment process will be conducted in two phases: Computer based preliminary test followed by an Interview. Computer based examination that will have two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks.

Each Paper will be of two hours duration. The part II of the process, Personality test will carry 100 marks. Candidates must note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.