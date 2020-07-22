The Delhi High Court asked University Grants Commission (UGC) today, July 22, if colleges and universities have a choice regarding the exam pattern. The court asked the Commission to clarify if universities can conduct multiple-choice questions exams, assessment based on assignments, or presentations instead of long-form exams, reports Times of India.

UGC in its guidelines to universities said that universities have to conduct the final year examinations. Now Justice Pratibha Singh of Delhi High Court asked UGC to explain the guidelines which were issued in April which mentioned the type of exams that can be held for the final year exam, adds the report.

During the hearing, the Commission submitted a statement saying that the guidelines do not permit internal assessment for evaluating final year students and some form of examination has to be conducted by the college, reports TOI. The next hearing on the issue is listed for July 24.

The report says that the hearing was for a plea challenging Delhi University’s decision to hold an Open Book Exam for the final year students which will be in long-form. The exam was scheduled to begin in July but has been postponed and the new dates will be released soon.

UGC had issued guidelines in July first week stating that universities have to conduct the final year examination; however, the intermediate year exams can be cancelled and students can be graded based on internal assessment.