Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for the HPTET June 2020 exam for JBT and Shastri subjects on July 22. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, hpbose.org.

The HPTET exam for JBT and Shastri exam will be conducted on July 26. The JBT exam will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and Shastri exam from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The details of the exam centre will be available on the admit card. The notification about the admit card be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the HPTET 2020 admit card.

HPBOSE conducts the HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of candidates to work as a teacher at the HPBOSE affiliated schools. The exam generally is conducted in June and December.

Over 48 thousand candidates have successfully registered to appear for the exam. The admit card for the remaining exams will be released soon.

How to download HPTET 2020 admit card: