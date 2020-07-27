MPBSE 12th result declared at mpresults.nic.in; check for direct link
This year the exam schedule was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Geography subject had to be cancelled.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the 12th board examination result for 2020 today, July 27. The result was declared at 3.00 pm on the official website. The result is available on the official website, mpresults.nic.in, for students to check their scores for the exam.
The students have scored a pass percentage of 68,81% this year, reports NDTV. This is drop of around 3.5 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 72.3%. Girls have once again performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girls is 73.4%, whereas boys managed to get 64.66%.
The board had declared the 10th on July 4 in which the students had scored a pass percentage of 62.84%. Girls scored a pass percentage of 65.87% and have outdone the boys who have secured a pass percentage of 60.09%.
How to access the 2020 MPBSE 12th class result:
- Visit the MP Board results website.
- Click on the 12th class result link once it is active.
- Enter the Roll Number and other details and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out.
Live updates
3.41 pm: The stream-wise topper detail has been released by NDTV.
Arts Stream: Khushi Singh with 486 out of 500 marks
Science Stream: Priya and Rinku Bathra with 495 out of 500 marks
Commerce Stream: Mufaddal Arviwala with 487 out of 500 marks
3.06 pm: Enter the 9-digit roll number and 8-digit application number and click on ‘Submit’ to check the result.
3.02 pm: The result has been declared on the official website, This is the direct link.
2.55 pm: In 2019, students scored a pass percentage of 72.37%. The stream-wise pass percentage for 12th class for Humanities was 70.5%, Science 72.64%, Commerce 77.05%, Agriculture 68.45%, Fine Arts 86.27%, and Home Science 79.6%.
2.54 pm: MP Board had declared the 10th and 12th board exam result in 2019 on May 5.
2.47 pm: Students should be ready with their hall tickets to check the result once it is declared on the official website, mpresults.nic.in.
2.46 pm: MPBSE will be declaring the 12th result today at 3.00 pm.