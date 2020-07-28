Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will be declaring the 2020 10th and 12th board examination result tomorrow, July 29, according to Times of India. All the students who had appeared for the 10th and 12th class exams in the state can check the result on the official websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year the result declaration for the exams have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. A few of the subjects that were scheduled to be conducted in March had to be postponed and were conducted in the month of June.

The report says that the evaluation process could be completed only around July 15 and a few weeks were spent on result preparation process.

In 2019, the board had declared the 10th, 11th, and 12th examination result on May 30, 2019. The pass percentage for 2019 10th exam students is 76.43% and for the class 12th students it is 80.13%. The pass percentage has improved for both the classes by more than 1 percentage points.

How to check UBSE 2020 10th and 12th board exam results: