The University of Lucknow has released the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh JEE B.Ed. Entrance Test on its official website. All the students who have applied to appear for the entrance exam can check the result on the official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

The JEE exam for the B.Ed. admissions in the state is scheduled to be conducted on August 9. A total number of 4.31 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the exam and the exam will be conducted in 73 districts spread across the state.

Here is the direct link to download the UP B.Ed, JEE admit card.

The exam is conducted for admissions to various B.Ed courses offered by various universities and colleges in the state. State Coordinator Prof. Amita Bajpai has assured in a video message that all COVID-19 related precautions will be taken in the exam centre for the safety and well-being of the students.

She also assured that all invigilators and candidates will be allowed to travel to their exam centres without any restrictions imposed on them due to the lockdown.

How to download UP B.Ed JEE 2020 admit card: