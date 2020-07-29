BSE Odisha 10th result declared; check for direct link: LIVE UPDATE
The state open school certificate exam results have also been released on the third-party website, link for which is available below.
Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has declared the 10th board examination result for 2020 today, July 29. The result has been released first by a third-party website, indiaresults.com. The official websites will release it soon.
The result for the State Open School Certificate Examination 2020 has also been released and can be accessed in this direct link.
All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and bseodisha.nic.in, once it is declared.
The pass percentage this year for the 10th exam is 78.76%, reports Times of India. This is an improvement by 8 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 70.78%. Girls have performed better than boys. Girls have scored a pass percentage of 81,98%, whereas boys have managed to get a pass percentage of 77.8%.
How to check your BSE Odisha 10th results:
- Log on to the official Odisha results website, by clicking here.
- Click on the link for the Class 10 result.
- Enter your roll number.
- Your result will be displayed and can be printed out.
In 2019, the Board had declared the 10th exam result on May 20. The pass percentage for the year 2019 stood at 70.78% which was a drop of over 5 percentage points compared to 2018.
Live updates
11.15 am: Girls have performed better than boys. Girls have scored a pass percentage of 81,98%, whereas boys have managed to get a pass percentage of 77.8%, adds the TOI report.
11.10 am: This is an improvement by 8 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 70.78%.
11.08 am: The pass percentage this year for the 10th exam is 78.76%, reports Times of India.
11.06 am: The state school open certificate exam results have also been released. Here is the direct link to check the result.
11.04 am: The result has been declared. The result is now available on a third-party website, indiaresults.com. Here is the direct link.
http://odisha-10th-result.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/hsc-class-10-exam-result-2020/query.htm
10.55 am: The result link is expected to activated in a few minutes. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready.
10.34 am: This year the result has been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
10.32 am: In 2019, the result was announced on May and the pass percentage was 70,78%.
10.31 am: The press conference was slated to begin at 9.00 am which was rescheduled for 10.30 am, reports Times of India. The result link is expected to be activated after 11.00 am.
10.30 am: The BSE Odisha will be declaring 10th or Matriculation result for the state today.