11.15 am: Girls have performed better than boys. Girls have scored a pass percentage of 81,98%, whereas boys have managed to get a pass percentage of 77.8%, adds the TOI report.

11.10 am: This is an improvement by 8 percentage points compared to 2019 when the pass percentage was 70.78%.

11.08 am: The pass percentage this year for the 10th exam is 78.76%, reports Times of India.

11.06 am: The state school open certificate exam results have also been released. Here is the direct link to check the result.

11.04 am: The result has been declared. The result is now available on a third-party website, indiaresults.com. Here is the direct link.

http://odisha-10th-result.indiaresults.com/or/bse-orissa/hsc-class-10-exam-result-2020/query.htm

10.55 am: The result link is expected to activated in a few minutes. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready.

10.34 am: This year the result has been delayed due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

10.32 am: In 2019, the result was announced on May and the pass percentage was 70,78%.

10.31 am: The press conference was slated to begin at 9.00 am which was rescheduled for 10.30 am, reports Times of India. The result link is expected to be activated after 11.00 am.

10.30 am: The BSE Odisha will be declaring 10th or Matriculation result for the state today.