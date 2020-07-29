Maharashtra 10th result declared at mahresult.nic.in; pass percent of 95.3%: LIVE UPDATE
The pass percentage this year has been 95.3% which is a significant increase of 18.2 percentage points compared to 2019.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the 10th or SSC exam result today, July 29, at around 1.00 pm. The result was expected to be declared at 1.00 pm and the link got activated right at 1.00 pm.
The result, once declared, will be available on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. The result will be available at several other websites including maharashtraeducation.com.
The students have secured a pass percentage of 95.3%, according to Times of India. The overall pass percentage has drastically improved compared to 2019 by around 18.2% compared to 2019.
This year girls again performed better than boys. The pass percentage among girls is 96.91% and among boys is 93.90%. A total number of 242 students scored 100% marks and more than 83 thousand students managed to score above 90%. Konkan region performed the best among district with 98.77% of students clearing the exam.
How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:
- Log on to the board’s official website.
- Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2020 10th result.
- Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.
In 2019, the board had declared the 10th result on July 8, 2019. A total of 16.36 lakh students had registered for this years Maharashtra SSC exam out of which 16.18 lakh students actually appeared for the examination.
In 2019, the board had declared the SSC result on July 8. The pass percentage last year was 77.1%. Girls outperformed boys with 82.82% of girls passing the SSC exam compared to 72.18% of boys.
A few subjects scheduled to be conducted in March had to be postponed which were later cancelled due to the persisting pandemic situation. All students will be awarded average marks of the remaining subjects for the subject which was cancelled.
