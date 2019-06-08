Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th result declared at mahresult.nic.in - LIVE UPDATES
MSBSHSE has finally announced the result for class 10th exam 2019 and the online to check the result will be activated at 1.00 pm today.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has reportedly declared the 2019 SSC or Class 10th result today on June 8th. However the online link to check the SSC scores will be activated at 1.00 pm. The result can be accessed from 1.00 pm at mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com.
There were a lot of rumours floating around about the exact date and the board finally officially revealed the result date and time on Friday. The board on Thursday had stated that the dates being floated around about the result date are all rumours and students and parents were advised to wait for an official statement.
Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state which was conducted in the month of March. Students can apply for re-totalling and also apply to access their answer sheets for their reference from Monday.
How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:
- Log on to the board’s official website.
- Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2019 10th result.
- Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.
In 2018, students registered a pass percentage of 89.4%. The girl scored a pass percentage of 91.97% and boys just about managed 87.27%. Konkan region had topped with a pass percentage of 96% and Nagpur secured the last position with 85.97%.
Live updates
Result declared
12:43 pm: The result link will get activated in 15 minutes. Students can access the result link at http://results.maharashtraeducation.com/ and http://mahresult.nic.in/. Both the websites state that at 1.00 pm students can start checking the result.
12.16 pm: This year, girls have outperformed boys with 82.82 percent of girls having passed the SSC exam compared to 72.18 percent of boys. Region wise it appears that Konkan has the best pass percentage of 88.38 percent, while Nagpur division managed to secure only 67.27 percent, the report adds.
12.10 pm: The Maharashtra MSBSHSE has reportedly announced the SSC, Class 10th exam 2019 result today. The pass percentage for Maharashtra 10th Board has slipped this year to 75 percent from 89.4 percent last year, India Today report says.
11:35 am: The board has already declared the 12th class result on May 28th. The pass percentage this year has dropped to 85.88% from 92.3% in 2018.
11:17 am: Students can apply for re-totalling and also apply to access their answer sheets for their reference from Monday.
11:12 am: Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year for the 10th class from the state which was conducted in the month of March.
How to check MSBSHSE 10th SSC result:
- Log on to the board’s official website.
- Click on the link for the Maharashtra 2019 10th result.
- Enter all the details requested and click on ‘Submit.’
- Your marks will be displayed and you can print them out.
11:11 am: The SSC students from the state had scored a pass percentage of 89.4% in 2018 and girls had scored better than boys with a pass point of 91.97% versus 87.27%.
11:10 am: Once the link is activated, the students can check the result at mahresult.nic.in and maharashtraeducation.com websites.
11:09 am: MSBSHSE is all set to declare the Maharashtra state 2019 10th class or SSC result today. The link to check the result will get activated at 1.00 pm.