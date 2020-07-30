Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 schedule on its official website. All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the IIM CAT 2020 exam can check the schedule at iimcat.ac.in.

This year the CAT 2020 exam will be conducted on November 29. The registration process for the examination will begin on August 5 and the last day to apply to participate in the exam is September 16. The admit card for the exam will be issued on October 28, 2020.

IIMs are considered to be one of the best institutions in the country for management education and research. IIMs offer post graduate, doctoral and executive education programmes. The CAT exam is conducted for the flagship programme of IIMs which is the two-year post-graduate programme in management.

CAT is a management aptitude test and a computer-based examination. The students who clear this round will have to appear for the an interview round before being finally selected for the course. Each IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria.

All interested candidates must hold at least a bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks (45% in case of SC/ST/PWD) to be eligible to appear for the CAT examination. The exam will be conducted at 156 cities across the country.

Here is the direct link to access the IIM CAT 2020 information bulletein.

Candidates are suggested to go through the information bulletin and other information on the website to get acquainted with all the details before proceeding with the application process.