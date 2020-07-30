Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finally released the Combined Medical Service Exam (CMSE) 2020 notification on July 29. The release of the notification for the CMSE had been postponed twice before being released yesterday on upsc.gov. in. The application process is being conducted on upsconline.nic.in.

The application process will go on until August 18 (6.00 pm). The application can be withdrawn from August 25 to August 31, 2020. The preliminary examination for the CMSE 2020 will be conducted on October 22 at 41 cities across the country, details of which can be accessed on the notification.

The CMSE this year is being conducted to fill 559 vacancies of which 182 are for Category I position and the remaining for various positions under Category II.

All interested candidates must be below the age of 32 years for Category II and 35 for Category I position with relaxation in the age limit for candidates from reserved categories. All candidates should have cleared the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC CMSE 2020 notification.

Here is the direct link to start the application process for the UPSC CMSE 2020.

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for more information on eligibility, qualification, selection process, reservation policy, breakdown of vacancy, application process among other details.