Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the COVID-19 Unlock 3.0 guidelines on Wednesday in which it has instructed that all schools, educational, colleges, coaching centres and other educational institutions must remain closed for the month of August.

Educational institutions have remained shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown since March 16. The guidelines have encouraged institutions to conduct all learning process online or through other technological means.

The major highlights in the Unlock 3.0 guidelines include the lifting of night curfew outside the containment zones along with gymnasium and yoga centres being allowed to resume services from August 5.

Along with educational institutions, activities that will remain shut include metro train operation, swimming pools, places where large gatherings could occur, theatres, assembly halls, social/religious/political/cultural/sports functions

Strict lockdown will be imposed in containment zones with only essential activities allowed in such areas. The guidelines said, “States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary,”

India registered its highest single-day surge on Wednesday with more than 52,000 cases reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 15.8-mark on Thursday morning. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths crossed the 35,000 mark on Thursday morning.