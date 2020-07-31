Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed the July 2020 HPTET examination. The new examination schedule will be announced later on the official website, hpbose.org.

The board postponed the examination due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The HPTET exam was scheduled to be organised from July 29 to August 9 and admit card for the few exams had already been released.

Here is the direct link to access the HPTET postponement notification.

HPTET examination organised to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to HPBOSE. The exam is conducted in eight different subjects and is generally conducted twice in a year, once in July and once in December.

Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website, hpbose.org, for latest updates on HPTET July 2020 examination.

The state has registered a total of more than 2500 COVID-19 cases with 13 deaths reported until Thursday. The nationwide figure took a huge leap yesterday with more than 55 thousand cases reported and the total number of cases crossed the 16 lakh mark.