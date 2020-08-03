Delhi University has declared the 2nd and 4th semester examination result for the CBCS students for the academic sessions 2019-2020 on Sunday.

All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, exam.du.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check the DU semester results.

The result was declared for the May-June 2020 examination result. Students have select the college, enter the roll number captcha code, and submit to access the score card.

How to access DU exam result: