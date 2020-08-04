Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for the Junior Engineer or JE ((Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination-2020 (Paper-I) and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination-2020 today, August 4. The information is based on the annual calendar released by the Commission.

Interested candidates can access the notification for these examinations, once released, on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The application process will also be conducted on the website and last day to fill the application form according to the calendar is September 3.

The Junior Engineer (JE) 2020 examination is conducted for recruitment of engineers from various streams which includes Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying. Stenographer exam is conducted for recruitment stenographers for Grade C and Grade D category.

The examination for the Stenographer exam will be conducted from December 1 to December 3, 2020. The Paper I examination for the JE 2020 recruitment will be conducted in February 2021. Both the exams will be computer-based exams.

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the official notification, once released, before proceeding with the application process. This year the schedule for various exams and notification release have been disrupted due to the COVID-19. SSC will release a notifcation for the same if there are changes in the notification release dates for these exams.