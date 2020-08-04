AP Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has declared the re-verification and re-totalling results for the 2020 Intermediate exam. All the students who had applied for re-verification or re-totalling can check the result on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

The students could have applied for reverification if they thought they should have scored more marks than they achieved. The result for the Inter examination this year was declared on June 12.

Here is the direct link to check the BIEAP Inter re-verification result.

This year Intermediate 1st students managed to score a pass percentage of 59% and Intermediate 2nd year scored a percentage of 63%. More than 10 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year. Krishna district bagged the first rank in terms of district charts with 75% of students clearing the exam.

How to check AP Inter reverification result: