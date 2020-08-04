Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the 2019 Civil Services examination today, August 4. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check if they have been recommended for appointment on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The final result notification said that a total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for an appointment with an extra 182 candidates put in the reserve list.

The 2019 Civil Services merit list was topped by Pradeep Singh followed by Jatin Kishore in the second position and Pratibha Verma in the third position. Individual marks for all the candidates will be available within 15 days on the official website.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSC Civil Services 2019 final result.

The Commission conducts the Civil Services exam for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service and Central Services Group A and Group B. This year a total number of 180 candidates have been recommended for IAS, 24 for IFS, 150 for IPS, and the remaining for Group and Group B Services.

Candidates have to clear preliminary and main examination before appearing for a personality test which was conducted in the month of February -August 2020. The candidates who cleared the personality test are recommended for an appointment.