Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the 2020 UG CET examination on Tuesday, August 4. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

KEA will be accepting objections against the answer keys until August 8, 2020. The objections need to be submitted online and with relevant supporting documents. The notification on how to submit objection can be accessed in this direct link.

Here are the direct links to access all the UG CET 2020 answer keys:

Physics - Provisional Answer Key

Chemistry - Provisional Answer Key

Mathematics - Provisional Answer Key

Biology - Provisional Answer Key

The authority also activated the link for ICSE, CBSE, and students from other boards to enter their marks. The marks of students who appeared from the Karnataka board will be obtained directly. However, students from other boards needs to manually fill the marks on or before August 8. The notification for the same can be accessed in this link.

Here is the direct link to enter the marks.

UG CET 2020 examination is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses offered by colleges in Karnataka. The exam was conducted from July 30 to August 1 this year after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.