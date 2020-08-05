National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Senior Secondary or 12th examination result for May 2020, according to several reports. All the students who had registered to appear for the exam can check the result on the official website, nios.ac.in.

This year the institute could not conduct the 10th and 12th board exam for May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The institute had set up a committee to decide on evaluation process and the result has been released based on internal assessments and past performance.

Here is the direct link to access NIOS 2020 12th results.

NIOS exam is generally conducted in the months of May and December but this year May exam was initially postponed for July and then cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams are graded based on the criteria released on July 17.