Mumbai University 2020 merit list/cut-off mark to be released today: LIVE UPDATE
Jai Hind, HR, Xavier’s and KC Colleges have released their merit list on their official website.
Colleges affiliated under Mumbai University have started releasing the first merit list under the 2020 Admission process on their official website. A few colleges such as Jaihind, KC, and HR Colleges have already released their merit list. The remaining colleges are expected to release their merit list today.
Based on the first merit list students who have been allocated seats must get their documents verified and pay their admission fees from August 6 from 1.00 pm. The last day to get one’s document verified for the first merit list is August 11 (3.00 pm).
Mumbai University has asked all the colleges to provide an online system for admission this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For colleges which have difficulties providing an online system, offline admission process should be done while maintaining all the COVID-19 safety protocols.
Live updates
KC College
KC College has released its first merit list on its official website, kccollege.edu.in. A separate link for various courses offered can be found on the page.
Here is the direct link to access the KC College first merit list.
Jaihind College
Jaihind College has released its first merit list and can be accessed on the official website. The list contains merit list and waitlist for courses including BAF, BBI, BFM, Biotechnology, and BMS.
HR College
HR College of Commerce and Economics College has also released its first merit list for Degree College admissions.
Here is the direct link to check the HR College’s merit list.
Wilson College
Wilson College now has released its merit list. The merit list can be accessed on the home page itself under the ‘First Year Merit List’ section.
Here is the direct link to access the Wilson College home page.
DG Ruparel
DG Ruparel has also released its first merit list cut-off marks which can be accessed in this direct link.
St. Xavier’s Mumbai
One of the most reputed colleges in Mumbai, St. Xavier’s, has now released its first merit list. The link to check the merit list is available on the home page itself, xaviers.edu
Ramnarian Ruia College
Ramnarian Ruia college has released its merit list. The merit list can be accessed on its official website, ruiacollege.edu.