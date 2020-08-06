KC College

KC College has released its first merit list on its official website, kccollege.edu.in. A separate link for various courses offered can be found on the page.

Here is the direct link to access the KC College first merit list.

Jaihind College

Jaihind College has released its first merit list and can be accessed on the official website. The list contains merit list and waitlist for courses including BAF, BBI, BFM, Biotechnology, and BMS.

HR College

HR College of Commerce and Economics College has also released its first merit list for Degree College admissions.

Here is the direct link to check the HR College’s merit list.

Wilson College

Wilson College now has released its merit list. The merit list can be accessed on the home page itself under the ‘First Year Merit List’ section.

Here is the direct link to access the Wilson College home page.

DG Ruparel

DG Ruparel has also released its first merit list cut-off marks which can be accessed in this direct link.

St. Xavier’s Mumbai

One of the most reputed colleges in Mumbai, St. Xavier’s, has now released its first merit list. The link to check the merit list is available on the home page itself, xaviers.edu

Ramnarian Ruia College

Ramnarian Ruia college has released its merit list. The merit list can be accessed on its official website, ruiacollege.edu.