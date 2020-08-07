Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be giving grace marks for students who have failed in one or two subjects by a few marks in the 2020 Intermediate and Matriculation exam.

The decision for the same was taken on Thursday by the board, a proposal for which was sent to the education department which passed the proposal, reports Times of India.

All the students who have failed in one or two subjects in the 10th and 12th board examination can check if they have been declared as pass on the official website, onlinebseb.in.

TOI reports that a total number of 72,610 students in class 12th and 141,677 students in class 10th have passed the exam after adding the grace marks. This has taken the pass percentage for class 12th to 54.8% and pass percentage of class 10th stands at 68.7%.

How to check BSEB 2020 updated result:

Visit the BSEB official website, Click on the updated result link for 10th or 12th exam, whichever is relevant. Enter the required details and submit. The update result will be displayed.

The board said that the decision was taken as it would be difficult for them to conduct the compartment exams for such students. Even if they manage to conduct the exam in 2-3 months, it would be very late for students to take admissions based on the result, adds the report.